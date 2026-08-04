Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 221,536 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 765,204 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 221,536 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Genpact worth $28,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company's stock.

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Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on Genpact in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Genpact from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on G

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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