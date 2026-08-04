Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 38,389 Shares of Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,292 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of Dolby Laboratories worth $31,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,088 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company's stock.

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Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.400 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.280 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Dolby Laboratories's payout ratio is 61.28%.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 11,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $647,835.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 41,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,262,734. This trade represents a 22.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Park sold 4,895 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $277,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 81,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,618,853.20. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 35,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,252 over the last three months. 37.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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