Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 38,908 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,615 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Okta worth $19,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 10.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.8% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 102.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $751.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 8.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.790-3.870 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 24,971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $3,349,360.23. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,148,970.01. This trade represents a 51.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 3,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $453,775.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,413.80. This trade represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 174,224 shares of company stock worth $22,534,353 over the last ninety days. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Okta from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Okta and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.81.

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About Okta

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta's offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

Further Reading

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