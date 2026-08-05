Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 330,704 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,739,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.56% of ABM Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,076,047 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $157,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 31.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,390,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $110,267,000 after purchasing an additional 575,273 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 30.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522,936 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,663,000 after purchasing an additional 351,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 419.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,254,000 after purchasing an additional 897,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,850,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 395,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,317,506.90. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:ABM opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 11.84%. ABM Industries's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. ABM Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded ABM Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABM Industries

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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