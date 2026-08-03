Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,209 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Twilio worth $61,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $197.48 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $238.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total transaction of $10,415,989.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,559,646.96. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,829,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,798,215. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,802,480 shares of company stock valued at $341,620,487 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $220.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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