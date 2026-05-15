Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 240.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Vicor were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vicor by 32,400.0% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 13.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vicor Price Performance

VICR stock opened at $290.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 2.33. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $316.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day moving average is $154.73.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $10,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,608,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,429,171.02. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,866 shares of company stock worth $145,277,958. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Vicor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vicor’s latest earnings report beat expectations, with EPS of $0.44 versus $0.40 expected and revenue of $112.97 million topping estimates, while sales rose 20.2% year over year. Vicor earnings and stock overview

Vicor’s latest earnings report beat expectations, with EPS of $0.44 versus $0.40 expected and revenue of $112.97 million topping estimates, while sales rose 20.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted record AI data-center demand as a key growth driver for Vicor, supporting the rally and keeping investors focused on upside tied to power-efficient computing hardware. Vicor record data-center demand article

Recent coverage highlighted record AI data-center demand as a key growth driver for Vicor, supporting the rally and keeping investors focused on upside tied to power-efficient computing hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer commented on Vicor, saying investors who do not already own it should be patient, adding to the stock’s visibility but not changing the fundamental picture. Jim Cramer on Vicor

Jim Cramer commented on Vicor, saying investors who do not already own it should be patient, adding to the stock’s visibility but not changing the fundamental picture. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares over the past few days, including Director Andrew D’amico and VP Kemble Morrison, which can create near-term caution after a sharp run-up. Vicor insider selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.33.

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Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

See Also

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