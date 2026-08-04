Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,478 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.68% of Crocs worth $28,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 597.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Barclays lifted their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Crocs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CROX

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $134.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $140.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 47.75% and a net margin of 14.64%.Crocs's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.82) earnings per share. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-14.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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