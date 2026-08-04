Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,124 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 75,861 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Tutor Perini worth $25,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,180 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,142,000 after purchasing an additional 204,878 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 23.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,528 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 234,503 shares of the construction company's stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,274 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 149,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,259,537.60. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 2.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Tutor Perini's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tutor Perini, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tutor Perini wasn't on the list.

While Tutor Perini currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here