Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,141 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,141 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $59,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $193.06 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $187.26 and its 200-day moving average is $171.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.37.

Get Our Latest Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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