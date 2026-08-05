Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,427 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,393 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,455,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,406,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,706 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $770,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,701,353 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,462,550,000 after buying an additional 1,230,872 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $564.48 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.27 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The company has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,927,815. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $617.14.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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