Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 135,121 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,011 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 135,121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,328,000 after buying an additional 145,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Read Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:KMI opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $749,206. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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