Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 14,546 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 14,546 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson set a $512.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $415.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $236.95 and a fifty-two week high of $461.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $411.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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