Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,998,424 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,477 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,998,424 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 60.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 956,770 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,902,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 363,757 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,403,000 after buying an additional 338,723 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,504,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,439,666 shares of the technology company's stock worth $248,832,000 after acquiring an additional 248,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $168.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.99. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.10 and a one year high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $901.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $902.41 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BWXT agreed to sell its medical isotopes business to Nordic Capital for up to $800 million. The divestiture should provide liquidity for investment in nuclear-energy, small modular reactor and defense capacity, while allowing the company to focus on its core businesses. BWX Technologies Is Turning the AI Power Problem Into a Nuclear Growth Story

BWXT agreed to sell its medical isotopes business to Nordic Capital for up to $800 million. The divestiture should provide liquidity for investment in nuclear-energy, small modular reactor and defense capacity, while allowing the company to focus on its core businesses. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.07 versus the $1.04 consensus and revenue of approximately $901.6 million, up 18% year over year. Commercial operations revenue increased 72% to $302.5 million, while backlog expanded to roughly $8.39 billion. BWXT Q2 Earnings Call Centers on Higher Outlook and Nuclear Focus

Second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.07 versus the $1.04 consensus and revenue of approximately $901.6 million, up 18% year over year. Commercial operations revenue increased 72% to $302.5 million, while backlog expanded to roughly $8.39 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.70–$4.80 and free-cash-flow guidance to $345 million–$360 million. The company also recently completed its Precision Components Group acquisition, expanding manufacturing capabilities for commercial nuclear components. BWXT Raises EPS and Free Cash Flow Outlook

Management raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.70–$4.80 and free-cash-flow guidance to $345 million–$360 million. The company also recently completed its Precision Components Group acquisition, expanding manufacturing capabilities for commercial nuclear components. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $235 price target. Northland Securities modestly increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.71 and FY2027 estimate to $5.17, signaling confidence in longer-term earnings growth.

BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $235 price target. Northland Securities modestly increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.71 and FY2027 estimate to $5.17, signaling confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: BWXT maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.27 per share, payable September 4, although the approximately 0.6% yield is unlikely to be a major near-term share-price catalyst.

BWXT maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.27 per share, payable September 4, although the approximately 0.6% yield is unlikely to be a major near-term share-price catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Northland lowered its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.18 from $1.22, potentially contributing to pressure on near-term earnings expectations. BWXT also trades at a relatively high valuation, while regulatory delays, long SMR deployment timelines and integration or capacity-expansion costs remain risks.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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