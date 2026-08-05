Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 21,028 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,647 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 21,028 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Insight Enterprises worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the software maker's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 467.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the software maker's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NSIT. Weiss Ratings upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NSIT opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, CFO James A. Morgado purchased 2,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,504,713.50. The trade was a 15.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Insight Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insight Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Insight Enterprises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here