Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,379,424 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,997 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,379,424 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pinterest worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of PINS opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $279,187.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 691,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,594,656. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,056,562.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 370,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.43 per share , above the $0.36 analyst consensus and up from $0.33 a year earlier. Revenue of $1.18 billion also exceeded the $1.15 billion estimate. Pinterest Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were , above the $0.36 analyst consensus and up from $0.33 a year earlier. Revenue of also exceeded the $1.15 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 18% year over year to $1.18 billion, while global monthly active users rose 11% to a record 640 million , highlighting continued traction with Gen Z and user engagement. Adjusted EBITDA was $311 million and free cash flow reached $270 million. Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue increased to $1.18 billion, while global monthly active users rose 11% to a record , highlighting continued traction with Gen Z and user engagement. Adjusted EBITDA was $311 million and free cash flow reached $270 million. Neutral Sentiment: Pinterest forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.2 billion , broadly in line with analyst expectations. The company’s EPS outlook was not provided in the available guidance details.

Pinterest forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately , broadly in line with analyst expectations. The company’s EPS outlook was not provided in the available guidance details. Negative Sentiment: The in-line revenue forecast implies slower growth, raising concerns that Pinterest may be losing momentum as Meta’s Instagram and other platforms compete more aggressively for digital-advertising budgets. Pinterest Expects Slower Quarterly Revenue Growth

The in-line revenue forecast implies slower growth, raising concerns that Pinterest may be losing momentum as Meta’s Instagram and other platforms compete more aggressively for digital-advertising budgets. Negative Sentiment: Despite the adjusted earnings beat, Pinterest posted a $46.7 million GAAP net loss, with higher costs weighing on profitability. That pressure, combined with the softer outlook, overshadowed the quarter’s strong user and revenue growth. Pinterest Sales Climb on Traction With Gen Z

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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