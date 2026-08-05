Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 286,738 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,340 shares of the company's stock after selling 286,738 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Astera Labs worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $18,708,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 78,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Revere Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 85.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,990 shares of the company's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $3,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,882,106.96. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total transaction of $3,892,104.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 286,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,492,261.94. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Astera Labs reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, above the $0.69 consensus estimate and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue reached a record $392.4 million, exceeding the $360.85 million estimate and increasing 104.5% year over year. Astera Labs Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Astera Labs reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, above the $0.69 consensus estimate and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue reached a record $392.4 million, exceeding the $360.85 million estimate and increasing 104.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Q3 guidance was well above analyst forecasts. Management projected earnings of $1.16-$1.21 per share and revenue of $540 million-$560 million, compared with consensus estimates of $0.73 per share and $410.3 million in revenue. The outlook implies another sharp acceleration in growth. Astera Labs Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management projected earnings of $1.16-$1.21 per share and revenue of $540 million-$560 million, compared with consensus estimates of $0.73 per share and $410.3 million in revenue. The outlook implies another sharp acceleration in growth. Positive Sentiment: New product ramp is expected to drive the acceleration. Astera Labs said Q3 growth will be supported by production ramp-up of its Scorpio X-Series 320-lane fabric switch, alongside diversified demand across AI fabrics and signal-conditioning products. Astera Labs Stock Shoots Higher After Q2 Earnings

Astera Labs said Q3 growth will be supported by production ramp-up of its Scorpio X-Series 320-lane fabric switch, alongside diversified demand across AI fabrics and signal-conditioning products. Neutral Sentiment: Investor expectations were already elevated. Recent coverage highlighted optimism surrounding Astera Labs’ Amazon partnership and AI infrastructure exposure, helping the stock advance ahead of earnings. Its high valuation and volatility mean additional upside may depend on continued results that exceed expectations. Astera Labs Benefits From Amazon Partnership

Recent coverage highlighted optimism surrounding Astera Labs’ Amazon partnership and AI infrastructure exposure, helping the stock advance ahead of earnings. Its high valuation and volatility mean additional upside may depend on continued results that exceed expectations. Negative Sentiment: One analyst target remains below the current market level. A previously reported price-target increase to $275 suggests some valuation caution, although that target predates the latest earnings report and guidance. Astera Labs Price Target Raised to $275

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALAB. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Up 12.7%

Astera Labs stock opened at $361.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.51. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 3.84.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $360.85 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.210 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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