Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 32,994 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,253 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 32,994 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 17.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $77,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $128,749.60. This represents a 37.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $42,529.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,042.70. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,612 shares of company stock worth $484,534. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $57.93 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.36%.The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. PayPal's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and higher guidance: PayPal reported $8.68 billion in revenue and $1.38 in non-GAAP EPS, exceeding analyst expectations. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, supporting the view that its checkout, Venmo and Braintree initiatives are gaining traction. PayPal acquisition interest article

PayPal reported $8.68 billion in revenue and $1.38 in non-GAAP EPS, exceeding analyst expectations. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, supporting the view that its checkout, Venmo and Braintree initiatives are gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition interest highlights valuation: Reports that Stripe has made a buyout proposal have reinforced arguments that PayPal is undervalued. Commentary suggests PayPal’s response and recent performance imply that any offer near $60 per share may not adequately reflect the company’s earnings potential. PayPal to Stripe: The Offer Is Too Low

Reports that Stripe has made a buyout proposal have reinforced arguments that PayPal is undervalued. Commentary suggests PayPal’s response and recent performance imply that any offer near $60 per share may not adequately reflect the company’s earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its PayPal price target to $60, while a related report cited an analyst upgrade. The target provides modest upside from recent trading levels and may help investor sentiment. Cantor Fitzgerald raises PayPal price target

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its PayPal price target to $60, while a related report cited an analyst upgrade. The target provides modest upside from recent trading levels and may help investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin opportunity: PayPal’s stablecoin activities position it to participate in expanding digital-payment and blockchain transaction volumes, although the financial contribution remains uncertain. Stablecoin market article

PayPal’s stablecoin activities position it to participate in expanding digital-payment and blockchain transaction volumes, although the financial contribution remains uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: New business-unit targets: PayPal plans to establish revenue targets for its three core units for the first time. The move could improve transparency and accountability, but investors will look for the specific targets and evidence of execution. PayPal sets revenue targets

PayPal plans to establish revenue targets for its three core units for the first time. The move could improve transparency and accountability, but investors will look for the specific targets and evidence of execution. Negative Sentiment: Industry margin risks: Rising technology costs and pressure on consumer spending could offset cross-border-payment growth and strategic expansion, creating concerns about future margins across the payments sector. Financial transaction stocks in focus

Rising technology costs and pressure on consumer spending could offset cross-border-payment growth and strategic expansion, creating concerns about future margins across the payments sector. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: PayPal’s chief accounting officer sold 38% of his directly held shares. While the sale does not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals, it can weigh on sentiment after the stock’s recent rebound. PayPal insider share sale

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut PayPal to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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