Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 622,306 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730,727 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 622,306 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of United Airlines worth $305,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,537 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $136,696,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,461,194 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $141,005,000 after buying an additional 274,572 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,286 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909,263 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $87,804,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 830.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,679 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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