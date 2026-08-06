Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $4.88 Million Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,544 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 90.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 766 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,255 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3,661.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,558 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter.

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Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $698.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Winnebago Industries's payout ratio is currently 102.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Griffin Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Winnebago Industries

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

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