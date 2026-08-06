Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,968 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,283,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,013,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock worth $4,681,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,217,193 shares of the company's stock worth $3,325,625,000 after purchasing an additional 908,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,366,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,011,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,298,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,570,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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