Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,807 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $42,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 233.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,575.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,805.00 to $1,889.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,705.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 67,946 shares of company stock valued at $110,443,715 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,344.37 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,435.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,319.26. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $774.14 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $980.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $903.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

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