Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,973 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 30,755 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in ONEOK by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key ONEOK News

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

Positive Sentiment: ONEOK reported second-quarter EPS of $1.53 , above the $1.46 consensus estimate and up from $1.34 a year earlier. Revenue reached $12.05 billion , substantially exceeding the $8.95 billion estimate. ONEOK Q2 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates on Record NGL Volumes

ONEOK reported second-quarter EPS of , above the $1.46 consensus estimate and up from $1.34 a year earlier. Revenue reached , substantially exceeding the $8.95 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Net income increased 13% and adjusted EBITDA rose 7%, driven by record NGL raw-feed throughput. Gulf Coast and Permian throughput increased 15% year over year, highlighting continued demand for ONEOK’s gathering, processing and transportation infrastructure. ONEOK Announces Higher Second-Quarter 2026 Earnings

Net income increased 13% and adjusted EBITDA rose 7%, driven by record NGL raw-feed throughput. Gulf Coast and Permian throughput increased 15% year over year, highlighting continued demand for ONEOK’s gathering, processing and transportation infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 financial guidance for the second time this year and completed a refined-products pipeline expansion linking Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast supplies with the Denver market and Denver International Airport. ONEOK boosts 2026 forecast

Management raised its 2026 financial guidance for the second time this year and completed a refined-products pipeline expansion linking Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast supplies with the Denver market and Denver International Airport. Neutral Sentiment: ONEOK announced a $1.07-per-share cash dividend payable August 14, with August 3 as the ex-dividend date. The dividend reinforces income appeal but is unlikely to be a new catalyst after the ex-dividend date. ONEOK Inc's Dividend Analysis

ONEOK announced a $1.07-per-share cash dividend payable August 14, with August 3 as the ex-dividend date. The dividend reinforces income appeal but is unlikely to be a new catalyst after the ex-dividend date. Negative Sentiment: The updated 2026 EPS outlook of $5.68 is slightly below the approximately $5.72 analyst consensus cited in company guidance coverage. That modest gap may be prompting profit-taking even though the forecast was raised and quarterly results beat expectations. ONEOK Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 9.29%.The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.680-5.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. ONEOK's payout ratio is currently 76.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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