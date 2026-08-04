Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. $ADT

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,653,260 shares of the security and automation business's stock after selling 189,001 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of ADT worth $43,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,759.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 39.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 151.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly Miller bought 3,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.75. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,849.44. This trade represents a 6.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 36,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $250,411.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $513,958.44. This represents a 95.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.85%.ADT's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ADT's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADT

ADT Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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