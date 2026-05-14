Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Equinix worth $62,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Equinix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1,571.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Equinix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Equinix by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in Equinix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 50,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,541,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total transaction of $563,962.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,501,479.92. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,604 shares of company stock valued at $11,848,264 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Equinix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price target on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,077.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,022.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $884.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.84%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here