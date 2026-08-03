Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,133 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 36,569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Labcorp worth $73,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Labcorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Labcorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Labcorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Labcorp exceeded expectations in the second quarter, reporting adjusted EPS of $4.99 versus the $4.78 analyst consensus and revenue of $3.73 billion versus estimates of $3.71 billion. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, supported by steady diagnostic-testing demand and growth in drug-development services. Reuters article

Labcorp exceeded expectations in the second quarter, reporting adjusted EPS of $4.99 versus the $4.78 analyst consensus and revenue of $3.73 billion versus estimates of $3.71 billion. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, supported by steady diagnostic-testing demand and growth in drug-development services. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $18.10-$18.55, above the roughly $17.99-$18.00 consensus, while forecasting revenue of approximately $14.71 billion-$14.83 billion. Diagnostics Laboratories revenue rose 5.5%, and Biopharma Laboratory Services revenue increased 6.5%. Labcorp second-quarter results

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $18.10-$18.55, above the roughly $17.99-$18.00 consensus, while forecasting revenue of approximately $14.71 billion-$14.83 billion. Diagnostics Laboratories revenue rose 5.5%, and Biopharma Laboratory Services revenue increased 6.5%. Positive Sentiment: Labcorp expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $1 billion, repurchased $353.8 million of stock during the quarter and paid $58.7 million in dividends. Truist Financial also raised its price target from $320 to $350 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying further upside from recent levels. Benzinga reference

Labcorp expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $1 billion, repurchased $353.8 million of stock during the quarter and paid $58.7 million in dividends. Truist Financial also raised its price target from $320 to $350 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying further upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted continued investment in oncology, consumer health and technology initiatives. The earnings call transcripts provide additional detail on demand trends, margins and the updated outlook. Labcorp Q2 earnings call transcript

Management highlighted continued investment in oncology, consumer health and technology initiatives. The earnings call transcripts provide additional detail on demand trends, margins and the updated outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and revenue beats, LH shares fell in premarket trading and remain lower in active trading. The reaction indicates that investors may have viewed the results and raised outlook as insufficient relative to elevated expectations and the stock’s recent rally toward its 52-week high. Zacks market reaction

Despite the earnings and revenue beats, LH shares fell in premarket trading and remain lower in active trading. The reaction indicates that investors may have viewed the results and raised outlook as insufficient relative to elevated expectations and the stock’s recent rally toward its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data shows company insiders made multiple sales and no purchases over the past six months, a potential sentiment headwind, although the transactions do not necessarily reflect management’s outlook. Quiver Quantitative report

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan T. Vaughn sold 234 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $66,968.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,637.74. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total value of $201,084.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,212.57. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,991 shares of company stock worth $1,796,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Labcorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $352.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labcorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Labcorp

Labcorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LH opened at $309.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.52 and a 1 year high of $316.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.100-18.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Further Reading

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