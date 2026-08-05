Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,069 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $327.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 303.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company's fifty day moving average price is $385.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.38 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $401.74.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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