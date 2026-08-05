Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,933 Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Emerson Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings exceeded expectations. Emerson reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, above the $1.68 analyst consensus and up from $1.52 a year earlier. The earnings beat likely supported the stock by signaling solid profitability and operating execution. Emerson Electric Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Emerson reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, above the $1.68 analyst consensus and up from $1.52 a year earlier. The earnings beat likely supported the stock by signaling solid profitability and operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Emerson raised its 2026 outlook. Full-year EPS guidance was set at $6.55, above the $6.50 consensus, while revenue guidance of $18.9 billion exceeded the $18.8 billion estimate. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.85 also topped the $1.82 consensus, suggesting management expects momentum to continue. Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results; Raises 2026 Outlook

Full-year EPS guidance was set at $6.55, above the $6.50 consensus, while revenue guidance of $18.9 billion exceeded the $18.8 billion estimate. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.85 also topped the $1.82 consensus, suggesting management expects momentum to continue. Positive Sentiment: AI and data-center automation remain growth catalysts. Emerson’s DeltaV automation platform is designed to help accelerate AI-scale data-center construction by coordinating power, cooling and mechanical systems. Investors may view this as an opportunity to benefit from rising infrastructure spending related to artificial intelligence. Emerson's Integrated Automation Portfolio Fast-Tracks AI-Scale Data Centers

Emerson’s DeltaV automation platform is designed to help accelerate AI-scale data-center construction by coordinating power, cooling and mechanical systems. Investors may view this as an opportunity to benefit from rising infrastructure spending related to artificial intelligence. Neutral Sentiment: Technology leadership is changing. Rudy Sengupta will become chief technology and AI officer on August 15, while Peter Zornio plans to retire at year-end. The transition could support Emerson’s AI strategy, although execution under new leadership will be monitored. Emerson Appoints Rudy Sengupta as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and AI Officer

Rudy Sengupta will become chief technology and AI officer on August 15, while Peter Zornio plans to retire at year-end. The transition could support Emerson’s AI strategy, although execution under new leadership will be monitored. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained. Emerson declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, payable September 10, providing continued income support for shareholders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.6%

EMR stock opened at $158.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $165.15. The company's 50 day moving average price is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.550 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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