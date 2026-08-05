Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,115.68 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,154.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,044.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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