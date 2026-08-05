Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in RTX Corporation $RTX

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Argus set a $245.00 price objective on RTX in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $217.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.48. The company has a market cap of $293.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.29. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $150.61 and a 12 month high of $221.34.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The company had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.41%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 4,760 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total transaction of $1,016,831.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,774,193.38. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,799,451.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,852,444.61. This represents a 49.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $3,304,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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