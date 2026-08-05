Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,137,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in McKesson by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 886,283 shares of the company's stock worth $727,009,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in McKesson by 4,300.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,787,000 after buying an additional 209,814 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its holdings in McKesson by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 452,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,390,000 after buying an additional 184,106 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,839,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $945.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,050.00 to $925.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair started coverage on McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $962.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $831.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $793.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $840.32. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. McKesson's payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

More McKesson News

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: McKesson is being highlighted as a potentially attractive long-term value stock. Supportive factors include its defensive pharmaceutical-distribution business, continued demand for specialty medicines and analyst price targets generally above the current trading range. Why McKesson Is a Top Value Stock for the Long Term

McKesson is being highlighted as a potentially attractive long-term value stock. Supportive factors include its defensive pharmaceutical-distribution business, continued demand for specialty medicines and analyst price targets generally above the current trading range. Positive Sentiment: The earnings preview points to AI-driven operating efficiencies, specialty-pharmacy momentum and oncology growth as potential catalysts for the quarter. McKesson’s prior report also showed EPS above consensus and year-over-year revenue growth, reinforcing expectations for resilient profitability. Can AI-Driven Efficiency and Specialty Demand Boost MCK’s Q1 Results?

The earnings preview points to AI-driven operating efficiencies, specialty-pharmacy momentum and oncology growth as potential catalysts for the quarter. McKesson’s prior report also showed EPS above consensus and year-over-year revenue growth, reinforcing expectations for resilient profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Shares have been volatile ahead of the earnings release as investors weigh the company’s strong earnings performance against earlier revenue-miss concerns. The report could therefore become the next major catalyst for the stock.

Shares have been volatile ahead of the earnings release as investors weigh the company’s strong earnings performance against earlier revenue-miss concerns. The report could therefore become the next major catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: McKesson recently laid off dozens of employees at Rx Savings Solutions as part of a restructuring effort. The move could lower costs and improve efficiency, but it also highlights ongoing efforts to streamline operations. McKesson Lays Off Dozens at Rx Savings Solutions Amid Restructuring

McKesson recently laid off dozens of employees at Rx Savings Solutions as part of a restructuring effort. The move could lower costs and improve efficiency, but it also highlights ongoing efforts to streamline operations. Negative Sentiment: Key risks ahead of the report include pharmaceutical pricing dynamics, tariffs and funding pressure across healthcare markets, which could restrain revenue growth even if demand remains solid. What’s in Store for These Healthcare Companies This Earnings Season?

Key risks ahead of the report include pharmaceutical pricing dynamics, tariffs and funding pressure across healthcare markets, which could restrain revenue growth even if demand remains solid. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been weighted toward sales, with no purchases cited during the past six months. While insider sales may reflect routine compensation or diversification, the pattern can add to pre-earnings investor caution.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This trade represents a 52.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total transaction of $6,715,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,081.64. This represents a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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