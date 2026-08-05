Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,772 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $377.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Stock Up 2.5%

HD opened at $348.63 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $333.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.39. The stock has a market cap of $347.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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