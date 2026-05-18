Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $23,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $831,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,862 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5,759.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,357,805 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $210,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,394,620,000 after acquiring an additional 854,828 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 961,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $166,159,000 after acquiring an additional 819,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,967,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $517,345,000 after acquiring an additional 596,420 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $188.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here