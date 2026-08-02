Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 20,457 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,442 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,326,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,185,761 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $868,349,000 after buying an additional 54,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $717,372,000 after buying an additional 83,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,316,670 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $683,997,000 after buying an additional 231,474 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,816,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $580,897,000 after buying an additional 73,047 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PKG alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. UBS Group reduced their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $241.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:PKG opened at $246.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $189.03 and a one year high of $258.81. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $231.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.25%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Packaging Corporation of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Packaging Corporation of America wasn't on the list.

While Packaging Corporation of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here