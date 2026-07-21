Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $33,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $228.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.02. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $189.03 and a 52 week high of $249.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $242.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.14.

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About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

See Also

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