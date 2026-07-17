Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235,584 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.51% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $474,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $242.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 2.5%

PKG stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $189.03 and a 52 week high of $249.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $225.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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