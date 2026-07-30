Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Stock Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $249.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $189.03 and a 1 year high of $258.81. The business's fifty day moving average is $230.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.25%.The company's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $241.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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