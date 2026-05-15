Palacios Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,335 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Palacios Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,592 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 17,335 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 31.8% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Palacios Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Reuters article

U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Reuters article

Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Benzinga article

Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Insider Monkey article

Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Yahoo Finance article

Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. CNBC article

Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. Negative Sentiment: Bears are also warning that AI spending enthusiasm may be getting ahead of actual utilization, raising valuation risk for the whole sector. Finbold article

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $235.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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