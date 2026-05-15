Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Raised by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,979 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,285 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $40,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,380.64. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $133.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.59 billion, a PE ratio of 150.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average of $159.97.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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