Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is Compass Capital Corp MA ADV's 7th Largest Position

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,727 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 135.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock worth $98,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,479,158.87. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.94.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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