Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's 4th Largest Position

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 10,597.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,839 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 120,700 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 7.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $21,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,479,158.87. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

PLTR stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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