Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,242 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,453 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $35,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Oxinas Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $142.76 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.44 billion, a PE ratio of 226.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.31 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here