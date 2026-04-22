Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.32.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.35 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $349.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company's fifty day moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.36.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,976.12. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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