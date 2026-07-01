Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,653 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $49,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. President Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.69 billion, a PE ratio of 131.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.25. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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