Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,755 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $27,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,564,380.64. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.32.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $146.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a PE ratio of 232.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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