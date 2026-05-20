Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,580 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $116,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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