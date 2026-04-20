Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 126.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.0% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock worth $3,846,957,000 after acquiring an additional 769,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus raised Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.84.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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