Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,232 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Caprock Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $35,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PLTR opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.11 billion, a PE ratio of 231.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.35 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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