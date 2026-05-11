Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,273 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after buying an additional 769,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $137.80 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.90 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.59. The company has a market cap of $329.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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