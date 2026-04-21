Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.5% of Optas LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Optas LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $348.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.55.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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