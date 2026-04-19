Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Bosman Wealth Management LLC

Bosman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,352 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 12.2% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bosman Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company's stock worth $945,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $408,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. Insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $146.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock's 50-day moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.98. The firm has a market cap of $350.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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